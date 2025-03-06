Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.23 Million in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,283,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,055,000 after acquiring an additional 871,708 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,582,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,394,000 after buying an additional 558,137 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,875,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,664,000 after buying an additional 293,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,605,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $638,964,000 after buying an additional 277,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 947,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,379,000 after buying an additional 270,694 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.06 per share, with a total value of $380,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,390.50. This trade represents a 37.95 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $76.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $72.21 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.97.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 129.47%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.