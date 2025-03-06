Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.23 Million in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,283,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,055,000 after acquiring an additional 871,708 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,582,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,394,000 after buying an additional 558,137 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,875,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,664,000 after buying an additional 293,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,605,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $638,964,000 after buying an additional 277,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 947,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,379,000 after buying an additional 270,694 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries
In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.06 per share, with a total value of $380,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,390.50. This trade represents a 37.95 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 3.8 %
NYSE:LYB opened at $76.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $72.21 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.97.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 129.47%.
LyondellBasell Industries Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
