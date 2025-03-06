Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $452.72 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,051,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,721,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 134.7% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andre Almeida acquired 3,808 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $235.72 per share, for a total transaction of $897,621.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.76. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $254,188.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. This represents a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp downgraded T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.10.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $262.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.48. The company has a market cap of $299.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

