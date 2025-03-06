19,869 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 299,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 15,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE NEE opened at $70.51 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.26 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.16. The firm has a market cap of $145.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.85.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

