Stellar AfricaGold (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.08. Stellar AfricaGold shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 4,918 shares.
Stellar AfricaGold Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.
About Stellar AfricaGold
Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stellar AfricaGold
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Stellar AfricaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellar AfricaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.