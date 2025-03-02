Stellar AfricaGold (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.08. Stellar AfricaGold shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 4,918 shares.

Stellar AfricaGold Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

About Stellar AfricaGold

(Get Free Report)

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellar AfricaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellar AfricaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.