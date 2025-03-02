Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Short Interest Update

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,900 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the January 31st total of 596,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TRIB stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. Trinity Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trinity Biotech stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Biotech were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

