Noble Wealth Management PBC Makes New Investment in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 173,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 117,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 784.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 50,960 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 32.9% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 341,293 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAV opened at $8.67 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

