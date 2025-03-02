US Bancorp DE Purchases 9,354 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,354 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $38,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,207,000 after buying an additional 70,154 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,665,000 after acquiring an additional 137,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 52.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 349,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,525,000 after acquiring an additional 120,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 235,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $2,121.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,909.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,967.18. The firm has a market cap of $107.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,324.99 and a 1-year high of $2,374.54.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,385.94.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

