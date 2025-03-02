Noble Wealth Management PBC Buys Shares of 7,511 Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTT. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 558,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 49,225 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 117,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 57,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTT opened at $21.50 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

