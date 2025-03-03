BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the January 31st total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,909. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.