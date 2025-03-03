BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the January 31st total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,909. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 507,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 77,765 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.