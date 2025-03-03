Short Interest in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Rises By 59.8%

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the January 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of JOF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 48,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,460. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82.
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.3118 dividend. This is a boost from Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.
