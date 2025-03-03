Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$83.02, with a volume of 9338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$83.39.

Bombardier Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$89.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$95.20. The stock has a market cap of C$962.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.98.

About Bombardier

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.