SES AI (NYSE:SES) & Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Head to Head Survey

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) and Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

SES AI has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electrovaya has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SES AI and Electrovaya, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 1 1 0 0 1.50 Electrovaya 0 0 5 1 3.17

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SES AI presently has a consensus price target of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 119.49%. Electrovaya has a consensus price target of $6.10, indicating a potential upside of 194.69%. Given Electrovaya’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Electrovaya is more favorable than SES AI.

29.8% of SES AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Electrovaya shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of SES AI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and Electrovaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -22.91% -20.42% Electrovaya -3.88% -15.42% -4.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SES AI and Electrovaya”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI $2.04 million 100.66 -$53.40 million ($0.31) -1.84 Electrovaya $43.67 million 1.90 -$1.49 million ($0.04) -51.75

Electrovaya has higher revenue and earnings than SES AI. Electrovaya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SES AI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Electrovaya beats SES AI on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

