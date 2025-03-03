Keystone Wealth Services LLC Buys 302 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.67.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.8 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $450.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $465.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $524.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $419.70 and a 52 week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.