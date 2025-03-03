Lincoln National Corp Sells 445,390 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 825,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 7.7% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $239,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

VTI opened at $292.96 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.10 and a 200-day moving average of $289.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

