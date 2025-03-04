1,693 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Bought by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 13.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,186 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 14.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,533,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,766,000 after acquiring an additional 700,465 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in DoorDash by 5,396.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 663,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,716,000 after acquiring an additional 651,525 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 15.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,800,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,135,000 after acquiring an additional 501,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in DoorDash by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,746,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,701,000 after acquiring an additional 476,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Activity

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $284,423.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,584.10. This represents a 8.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 15,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total value of $3,102,063.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 351,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,840,596.70. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 576,536 shares of company stock valued at $101,844,949. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Price Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $198.10 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $215.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.27. The company has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 733.70 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.