Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,082,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $988,000. This trade represents a 52.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,375. The trade was a 64.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,894 shares of company stock worth $10,409,618 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,375.99 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $947.49 and a twelve month high of $1,386.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,267.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1,212.68. The firm has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,390.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.