Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $116.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of -181.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Twilio from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.26.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $509,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,576 shares in the company, valued at $13,813,360. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $173,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,990,140.69. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,906 shares of company stock worth $2,950,514 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

