Promising Mid Cap Stocks To Research – March 1st

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Hims & Hers Health, Enphase Energy, and SoundHound AI are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization that falls between those of small cap and large cap companies, typically ranging from about $2 billion to $10 billion. These stocks often offer a blend of growth potential and stability, attracting investors looking for opportunities that balance risk with reward. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,083,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,806,316. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $13.45. 153,546,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,608,227. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

HIMS traded up $3.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.20. 30,393,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,390,201. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 102.72 and a beta of 1.35. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.66.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Shares of ENPH traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.33. 18,713,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,252,149. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.23 and a 200-day moving average of $84.06. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $56.83 and a 52 week high of $141.63.

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

NASDAQ:SOUN traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. 89,214,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,569,809. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 2.56. SoundHound AI has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $24.98.

