Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Takes $278,000 Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $450,146.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,210.88. This represents a 60.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $68.50 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Entergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $87.96 on Tuesday. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $88.72. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

