9,763 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Acquired by Synergy Investment Management LLC

Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.31 per share, with a total value of $106,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,238. This trade represents a 11.16 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $138,510. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 1.5 %

FSK opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $21.28. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 122.49%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

