Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Buys 50,169 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 108.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,169 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $200,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 149,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period.

SCHF stock opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

