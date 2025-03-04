AMJ Financial Wealth Management Invests $2.30 Million in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,934 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 290.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $40,489,794.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,943,009.64. This trade represents a 28.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 929,407 shares of company stock valued at $113,411,626. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $95.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.93 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.