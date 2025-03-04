Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th.
Aura Minerals Trading Down 1.3 %
TSE:ORA opened at C$22.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 0.59. Aura Minerals has a twelve month low of C$8.78 and a twelve month high of C$23.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.80.
Aura Minerals Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aura Minerals
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Mediterranean Growth Monster: CAVA Keeps Surging—Buy the Dip?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Is the S&P 500 Ready to Rally? A $1.8M Bet on SPY Says Yes
- Stock Average Calculator
- Consumer Spending Is Slowing—But These Stocks Will Still Thrive
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.