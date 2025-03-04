Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th.

Aura Minerals Trading Down 1.3 %

TSE:ORA opened at C$22.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 0.59. Aura Minerals has a twelve month low of C$8.78 and a twelve month high of C$23.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.80.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

