Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Sells 1,611 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.4% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC raised Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.50.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $389.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.57. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $386.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

