Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 11,533 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,533 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 10.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 527,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 403,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,895,000 after acquiring an additional 47,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:O opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.90.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 327.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

