Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 124 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Down 3.8 %

EMR opened at $116.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $96.62 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.37.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.