Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $116.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $96.62 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The company has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.44 and a 200 day moving average of $118.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

