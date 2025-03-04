AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Baird R W

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

AGCO stock opened at $90.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AGCO has a 12 month low of $84.35 and a 12 month high of $125.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,504,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 534.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,901,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,615 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AGCO by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,360,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,641,000 after purchasing an additional 961,081 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $62,022,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,321,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

