Norden Group LLC Cuts Position in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS)

Norden Group LLC cut its stake in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Onestream were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Onestream during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Onestream during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000.

In other news, President Craig Colby sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $8,318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 13,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $412,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,765 shares of company stock worth $9,247,850.

Shares of OS stock opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64. Onestream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $35.39.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Onestream in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Onestream from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Onestream from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Onestream in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.11.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

