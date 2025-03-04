Norden Group LLC Sells 4,969 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Norden Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 172,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 46,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $29.94.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

