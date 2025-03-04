Norden Group LLC Grows Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,137,281 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,802,000 after purchasing an additional 67,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,152,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,915,000 after purchasing an additional 34,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,812,233 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,309,000 after purchasing an additional 316,652 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 3,908,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,337,000 after buying an additional 14,193 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 64.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,862,684 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $581,373,000 after buying an additional 1,507,922 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $136.81 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $127.53 and a one year high of $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $179.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.06.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

