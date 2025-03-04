Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Grows Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,015 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.20% of Cboe Global Markets worth $40,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price (down from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $215.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.24. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.13 and a 12 month high of $221.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,357.76. This represents a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Further Reading

