Norden Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Norden Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $95.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

