Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Sells 32,993 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,993 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 14,782.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 280,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $918,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $58.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average of $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $60.79.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

