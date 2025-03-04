Patten Group Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.34. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.03.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

