The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for about 0.6% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.21.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.89. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Chad A. Teply sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $1,467,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,511,890.08. The trade was a 16.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

