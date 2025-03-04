Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF by 97,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000.

iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

AOK stock opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $593.74 million, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average of $37.96.

About iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

