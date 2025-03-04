Norden Group LLC Boosts Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Group Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CHH opened at $143.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $389.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In related news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $519,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,797.90. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $129.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.92.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

