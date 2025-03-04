Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,400 SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWI. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $30.93.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

