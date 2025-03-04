Ampol Limited (ALD) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on April 2nd

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th.

Ampol Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get Ampol alerts:

About Ampol

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.