Ampol Limited (ALD) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on April 2nd

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALDGet Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th.

Ampol Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.13.

About Ampol

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

