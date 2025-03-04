TFS Financial Co. (TFSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th.

TFS Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years. TFS Financial has a payout ratio of 364.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect TFS Financial to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 364.5%.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial Price Performance

TFSL opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. TFS Financial has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Insider Activity

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cathy W. Zbanek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $274,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,062.84. This trade represents a 18.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel F. Weir sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $131,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at $247,005.51. This trade represents a 34.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $1,153,560 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TFSL

About TFS Financial

(Get Free Report)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.