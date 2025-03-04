Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Short Interest Update

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the January 31st total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Arbe Robotics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th.
ARBE stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.65. 2,354,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,003,313. The company has a market capitalization of $148.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.02. Arbe Robotics has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12.
Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.
