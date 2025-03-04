Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Short Interest Update

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the January 31st total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Arbe Robotics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arbe Robotics

Institutional Trading of Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Trading Down 3.6 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbe Robotics by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 38,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 20,324 shares during the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARBE stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.65. 2,354,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,003,313. The company has a market capitalization of $148.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.02. Arbe Robotics has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.