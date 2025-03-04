Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 145355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Seabridge Gold Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Institutional Trading of Seabridge Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 116.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

