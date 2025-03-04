Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $155.61 and last traded at $156.00, with a volume of 11808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.71.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 14.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,814 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,390.84. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $169,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,523.80. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.