Short Interest in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC) Decreases By 28.6%

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ANSC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.58. 2,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,322. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43.

Get Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 41,666,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,500,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,856,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 2,115,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,194,000 after buying an additional 115,706 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,752,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 128,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Company Profile

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.