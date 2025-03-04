Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Update

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the January 31st total of 154,900 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Avenue Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ATXI stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 17,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,700. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 million, a PE ratio of 0.05 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avenue Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 2.00% of Avenue Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of neurologic diseases. Its product candidates include AJ201, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.

