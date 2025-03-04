Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Stock Price Down 8.7% – Here’s What Happened

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.26. Approximately 440,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 516,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

Emerita Resources Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a current ratio of 5.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.93. The stock has a market cap of C$342.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 4.95.

Emerita Resources Company Profile

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

