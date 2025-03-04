D. Boral Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

VNRX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VolitionRx

VolitionRx Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

VNRX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.60. 61,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. VolitionRx has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.10.

In related news, CEO Cameron John Reynolds bought 139,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $79,692.27. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,117,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,920.28. The trade was a 7.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Guy Archibald Innes purchased 174,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $99,615.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 617,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,738.45. This represents a 39.51 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 358,266 shares of company stock worth $204,212 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of VolitionRx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its position in VolitionRx by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 15.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 95,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in VolitionRx by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 28,579 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in VolitionRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VolitionRx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VolitionRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.