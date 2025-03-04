Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,734 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,894 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.9% of Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,296. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $3,400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,352.80. This trade represents a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $187.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.54 and a 200 day moving average of $192.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 191.87%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.