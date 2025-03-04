Short Interest in Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Drops By 18.7%

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the January 31st total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.3 days.

Heidelberg Materials Trading Up 10.7 %

OTCMKTS HLBZF opened at $161.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.81. Heidelberg Materials has a one year low of $93.27 and a one year high of $161.65.

Heidelberg Materials Company Profile

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

